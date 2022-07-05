EFCC arrests Benue varsity graduate for possessing 41 ATM cards, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested a 27 years old Benue State University graduate of Political Science, Nwamannah Ifeanyi for possessing 41 ATM cards bearing different names in Abuja.

Other items recovered from the suspect, who is said to be an indigene of Rivers State, include a Toyota Venza car with Registration Number KUJ -300 MK, one PoS Machine, two Apple Laptop computers, six iPhones, one Nokia torchlight, one Apple wrist watch and one Driver’s license.

Ifeanyi was said to have been apprehended on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Fruits Market, Wuse Zone II, Abuja, following an intelligence report by the anti-graft agency.

As disclosed on their social media handle on Tuesday, at the point of arrest, the suspect claimed to also be an agent to a soccer betting company where he uses the ATM cards for Chargeback.

As gathered, Chargeback is the fraudulent act of using an ATM card to withdraw money and afterwards call the bank to dispute the transaction and ask for a reversal.

