EFCC arrests Benue Gov’s aide for sexually extorting students, others

Operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Documentation, Research, and Planning, Dr. Mkor Aondona, for allegedly extorting students sexually with promises of marks, cyber bullying, and blackmail.

Aondona was apprehended in Makurdi, the state capital, following a petition by a group of female students who accused him of serial sexual exploitation and abuse of power.

According to the petition, the governor’s aide allegedly recruited slim and attractive young women for ushering roles, but demanded sexual favours as a prerequisite for selection. The victims claimed they were coerced into sexual encounters with Aondona, who secretly recorded the acts without their consent.

The suspect, who was apprehended yesterday, allegedly used these recordings to blackmail the victims, threatening to release the explicit videos if they refused to continue having sex with him. The EFCC further revealed that some of the videos have already been circulated through various messaging platforms.

Aondona is expected to be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations. The EFCC has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring justice and protecting victims of sexual exploitation and cybercrimes.

