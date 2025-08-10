EFCC arrests 93 young men linked to cybercrime inside Obasanjo’s library

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 93 young men for cybercrime inside the former President Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

They were apprehended by the anti-corruption agency during a raid of a water splash party within the facility.

The anti-graft agency arrested the suspects in Sunday during the party where Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable was expected to entertain the guests.

According to a post on the Commission’s official social media handle, the EFCC confirmed the arrest of 93 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation based on credible intelligence.

“Operatives from the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 93 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State,” it added.

The EFCC further disclosed that, during the arrests, 18 vehicles and several mobile devices were recovered from the suspects.

The highly publicized water party, tagged Wet and Rave: Splash Extravaganza, had a last-minute venue change from Funturf inside the MKO Abiola Sports Arena to Rounda Funspot, located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.