EFCC arrests 48 Ogun young men accuse of internet fraud

As part of its ongoing efforts to crack down on illicit activities, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 48 young men suspected of engaging in internet fraud.

The suspects were allegedly involved in various forms of cybercrime, including cyber extortion, online fraud, and hacking.

They were apprehended by operatives of the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate during a coordinated raid aimed at ridding communities of cyber-related crimes.

As gathered, the arrests were made based on credible intelligence regarding the suspects’ alleged involvement in internet fraud at several communities in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

In a statement issued by the anti-graft agency, the operation was carried out after weeks of surveillance and monitoring of the suspects’ illegal activities.

The EFCC disclosed that several items linked to the suspects’ illicit dealings were recovered during the operation.

Items recovered from them include a pump action rifle, five high-end cars, a motorbike, several mobile phones, laptop computers and incriminating documents.



Meanwhile, the EFCC confirmed that all suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to eradicating internet fraud and other criminal activities, urging the public to continue providing useful information in support of its mission.