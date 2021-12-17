EFCC arrests 42-yrs old Ibadan socialite for N25m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a 42-year-old socialite, Ajayi Temitope, for allegedly obtaining money to the tune of N24.9million under false pretence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital

Temitope , who EFCC said claimed to be a registered dealer with a soft drinks manufacturers in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was arrested following a series of petitions after she promised to supply products to the petitioners but failed to keep the promise.

The anti-graft agency made the disclosure in a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren on Friday.

In one of the petitions, according to the statement, Ajayi was said to have promised to supply a truck load of carbonated soft drinks worth N17.3m from Ibadan to Mabera Trading Company and Altine Musa in Sokoto but did not keep to the promise.

Also, she was said to have allegedly promised to supply soft drinks worth N7.5m to a business man, Bashiru Musa based in Sokoto and Ibadan but never did.

Uwujaren further disclosed that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded, adding that the suspect is in EFCC custody and has denied the allegations of fraud levelled against her.

