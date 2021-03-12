EFCC arrests 40 Ilaro Poly students, 17 others over online fraud

Parents of 40 students of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, in Ogun State and their 17 other associates may have to start appearing before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to clear allegations of online fraud against their children that were apprehended by the commission for cybercrime.

The 40 suspects under EFCC detention may risk their studentship with the institution after the commission may have charged them on various fraudulent actions including recovery of arms during the arrest, which negates Nigeria’s constitution.

As gathered, the suspects, said to be all-male, were reported to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Ibadan Zonal Office on Friday.

The suspects include Olatunji Opeyemi, Akintunde Oluwashola, Babatunde Gbolahan, Emmanuel Oluwadamliare, Ogundare Adewunmi, Popoola Salmon, Adebayo Olamilekan, Bakare Kudus, Michael Moyosoro, Olatunji Tosin, Ishola Wasiu, Ugwu David, Salaudeen Roqueb, Obafunmilayo David, Jimoh Abiodun, Idowu Adeola,Oladipupo Nurudeen, Olasoju Mohammed, Onipede Toheeb, Bello Abdullahi, Olatunji Abiola, Ogunbayo Peter, Adeyemi Ismail, Toheed Oluwaseun, Abiola Mutiu, Shoneye Idowu, Badmus kayode, Ilyas Olanrewaju, Oladeji Babatunde and Ijiola Adewole.

Others apprehended were Odewunmi Pelumi, Oyeniyi Olashile, Shogbamu Lukeman, Adebanji Michael, Bangbose Olakunle, Ashore Godwin, Bello Abdullahi, Ogundeji Ibrahim, Bashir Toheeb, Olaleye Farudeen, Sunday Emmanuel, Adebowale Olamilekan, Babajide Bolaji, Oluyide Olawale, Abdullahi Farouq, Opeloyeru Abdulwaheed, Adeola Israel, Shittu Olamilekan, Abdullahi Owolabi, Ganiyu Olawale, Biodun Sunday, Aiyemidotun Omolade, Alade Oluwatosin, Oladele Temilope, Ogunrinde Akanbi, Awobaju Damilare, and Bello Olayithan.

Confirming their arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to the newsmen, said that the suspects were apprehended at different hotels, Yewa Frontier Hotel & Resort, Ellysam Hotel & Suits, April Suits, and IBD International Hotels, in Ilaro, Ogun State.

Uwajaren stated that their arrest by EFCC personnel followed actionable intelligence on alleged Internet-related crimes perpetrated over the years by the suspects.

The EFCC spokesman further listed the items recovered from the suspects to include four exotic cars, phones, laptops, two rifles, and several incriminating documents.

He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.