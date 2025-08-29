EFCC arrests 38 Lagos young men linked to internet fraud

The Lagos Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended 38 young men for allegedly engaging in internet fraud in the state.

Items recovered from the suspects after their arrest by EFCC officials include cars, different brands of mobile devices, and a mix of psychoactive as well as controlled substances.

The suspected internet fraudsters were arrested by the anti-graft agency personnel inside the Mambillah hotel in the Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

According to EFCC, they were apprehended on Friday following credible intelligence and thorough surveillance regarding alleged internet fraud activities in the area.

The agency, in a short statement made available to newsmen through its social media handle, stated that the suspects who were nabbed on Omodisu Street in Ikorodu will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

This arrest came days after the anti-corruption agency apprehended youths engaging in cybercrime during a party beside former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s library in Ogun State.