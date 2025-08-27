EFCC arrests 37 Taraba young men accuse of cybercrime

No fewer than 37 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

The suspects were apprehended by operatives of the anti-graft agency for allegedly engaging in various forms of cybercrime, including cyber extortion, online fraud, and hacking.

They were arrested by officers from the Makurdi Zonal Directorate during a raid at a location behind the Federal University in Wukari, Taraba State.

The arrests followed credible intelligence linking the suspects to internet fraud activities in the area.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the EFCC said the operation was carried out after weeks of surveillance and monitoring of the suspects’ alleged criminal activities.

The Commission further disclosed that several items believed to be linked to the suspects’ illicit dealings were recovered during the raid.

Items recovered include 12 laptops, 46 phones allegedly used in perpetrating the cybercrimes, and two cars suspected to be proceeds of the illegal activities.

The EFCC confirmed that all suspects are currently in custody and will be formally charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The agency also reiterated its commitment to eradicating internet fraud and other forms of financial crime, urging members of the public to continue providing useful information to support its efforts.