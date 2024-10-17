EFCC arrests 36 Anambra youths over cybercrime links

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has arrested 36 suspected internet fraudsters during an operation in Onitsha, Anambra State.

They were apprehended after investigations revealed that the suspected fraudsters had been involved in several forms of cybercrime including, impersonating foreign nationals to defraud people and online financial fraud.

According to the agency, the operation which was carried out in different locations led to the recovery of valuable items including eight luxury vehicles, phones, and laptops.

EFCC disclosed the arrest of the suspected Internet fraudsters through a statement released on Thursday and made available to newsmen.

The enforcement agency also noted that the culprits would be prosecuted according to the law on the completion of investigations.

According to the statement: “Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested thirty-six (36) suspected internet fraudsters at different locations of Onitsha, Anambra State”

” The suspects were arrested on October 11, 2024, following actionable intelligence linking them with suspected online criminal activities. Upon arrest, preliminary investigations showed that the suspects impersonated foreign nationals using social media platforms to defraud unsuspecting victims”

“Items recovered from them include eight luxury vehicles and sophisticated brands of mobile phones and laptops. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded”.