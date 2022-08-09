EFCC arrests 29 Oyo young businessmen for internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested no fewer than 29 young businessmen for internet fraud in Oyo State.

The suspects include: Abdullahi Tawab, Ayomide Abiodun, Hassan Olamilekan, Makinde Saheed, Tofunmi Segun, Rotimi Ayomide, Igbamidun Olamiposi, Gbadamosi Tobiloba, Qodir Babalola, Frank Ogechukwu, Olawale Joshua, Dauda Oladayo, Hammed Akanji, Yusuf Abiodun and Haruna Kayode.

Others include: Yusuf Raji, Adejare Olamide, Owolabi Moses, Victor Gbenga, Abdullahi Taiwo, Oluwaseun Samuel, Alase Philip, Oduola Ireola, Ajayi Olamilekan, Opeyemi Enitan, Yusuf Qudus, Atanda Olamide, Ibrahim Alade and Ilori Oladapo.

The suspects were said to have been apprehended on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 during a sting operation at Omi-Adio axis of the state.

As disclosed through the agency’s social media handle on Tuesday, items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptops, two motor-bikes, one i-watch, video games and jewelry.

