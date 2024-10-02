EFCC arrests 24 allege internet fraudsters in Edo

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has arrested 24 suspected internet fraudsters after carrying out an operation in Benin, Edo State.



According to the agency, the suspects were involved in various forms of cybercrimes including, identity cyber extortion, online financial fraud, and hacking among others.



Following its investigation, the agency successfully recovered some valuable assets such as 11 exotic cars, laptops, phones, and funds worth N160,000 which belonged to the suspected fraudsters.



EFCC, in a statement released on Wednesday to newsmen, disclosed that the Benin Zonal Directorate arrested the suspects.



The anti-graft agency noted that they will be prosecuted according to the law on the completion of investigation.



The statement reads: “Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, September 30, 2024, arrested 24 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations within Benin City”.



“The suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence of their suspected involvement in computer-relate fraud. items recovered from them include 11 exotic cars, laptops, and phones.



“the sum of N160.000 was also recovered from one of the suspects”



“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed”



The EFCC’s effort are aimed at combating crime and corruption by disrupting organized crime networks affecting individuals, businesses, and Nigeria’s economy