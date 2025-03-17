EFCC arrests 21 internet fraudsters in Bauchi

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has arrested 21 suspected internet fraudsters following an investigative operation in Bauchi.

According to the agency, the suspects were involved in various forms of cybercrime, including cyber extortion, online financial fraud, and hacking.

As gathered , the suspects were arrested based on credible intelligence regarding their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud at Kaure New Government Reservation Area (GRA), Bauchi, and Awala, Maiduguri Road, in the state.

Following an intense raid on hideouts where the suspects conducted their fraudulent activities, the agency recovered valuable assets, including one BMW and one Toyota Camry car.

Other items found in the possession of the 21 suspects from Bauchi include three PlayStation 5 consoles, 30 expensive phones, one flat-screen television set, six POS machines, four iPads, and five laptops.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the anti-graft agency noted that the suspects will be prosecuted according to the law upon completion of the investigation.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded”.