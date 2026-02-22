27.5 C
EFCC arrests 20 vote buyers during FCT council polls

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 20 suspects for different electoral offences during the February 21, 2026, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections.

It disclosed that the suspects were arrested across the FCT, for offences ranging from vote buying, vote selling, to obstruction of officers, to the tune of ₦17 million.

“One of the suspects was arrested with a sum of ₦13,500,000 in a car parked beside a polling booth in the Kwali local government area.

“Two of the suspects were arrested in Abaji; nine in Gwagwalada; four in Kuje, and the remaining four in Kwali,”

The EFCC, in a statement released by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Sunday, said the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted elections in the six area councils of the FCT for chairmanship and councillorship positions.

By-elections were conducted in the Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies of Rivers State.

Elections were also held in the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

