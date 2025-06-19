EFCC arrests 19 Akwa Ibom, Cross River young businessmen for fraud

No fewer than 19 suspected internet fraudsters have been apprehended during various investigative operations conducted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for engaging in multiple illegal activities across Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

A breakdown of the arrests shows that 13 suspects were picked up in the Atimbo and Lemna Trailer Park areas of Calabar, Cross River State, while six others were apprehended in Idoro, Akwa Ibom State, for their alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

According to the EFCC, investigations revealed that the suspects were involved in various forms of cybercrime, including impersonating foreign nationals to defraud unsuspecting victims and carrying out online financial fraud schemes.

The arrests were made by operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the anti-graft agency, following credible intelligence from residents and subsequent surveillance.

During the operation, several items were recovered, including three exotic cars, 31 mobile phones, and five laptops.

The EFCC noted that these items are suspected to be proceeds of the individuals’ illegal activities.

The Commission further stated that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.