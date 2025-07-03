EFCC arrests 18 Ogun young men for cyber crime

As part of its ongoing efforts to crack down on illicit activities, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 18 young men suspected of engaging in internet fraud.

The suspects were allegedly involved in various forms of cybercrime, including cyber extortion, online fraud, and hacking.

They were apprehended by operatives of the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate during a coordinated raid aimed at ridding communities of cyber-related crimes.

As gathered, the arrests were made based on credible intelligence regarding the suspects’ alleged involvement in internet fraud at Prime Garden Hotel, located in Atun-Iju, along Idi-Iroko Road, Ogun State.

Among those arrested was a suspected kingpin who allegedly defrauded a foreign victim of a staggering ₦200 million.

In a statement issued by the anti-graft agency, the operation was carried out after weeks of surveillance and monitoring of the suspects’ illegal activities.

The EFCC disclosed that several items linked to the suspects’ illicit dealings were recovered during the operation.

Recovered items include a red Lexus IS 250, a box of jewelry, various foreign and local currencies, a U.S. driver’s license belonging to one Eva Lovia, and an ID card of a male U.S. military officer named Julian Arroyo.

Other seized items include multiple laptop computers and incriminating documents believed to have been used to perpetrate online fraud.

Meanwhile, the EFCC confirmed that all suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to eradicating internet fraud and other criminal activities, urging the public to continue providing useful information in support of its mission.