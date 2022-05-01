EFCC arrests 18 Lagos young entrepreneurs link to cybercrime

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested 18 young entrepreneurs over alleged involvement in computer-related fraud activities in the state.

The arrested suspects were: Tijani Olumide Ahmed, Balogun Olusola, Ukuhor Richie Ifemeluona, Ologun Damilola, Adetokunbo Yusuf, Olubiyo Timilehin, Oyegoke Gafar Olaitan, Agarawu Farug Okikiola, Kazeem Oluwadamilare Adebayo and Salau Rahmon.

Others include Abdulrahman Adeshina Olasunkanmi, Rasheed Remilekun, Adeyanju Emmanuel, Owolabi Temidayo Habeeb, Ojora Olawale, Mubarak Balogun, Rafiu Olusegun, and Ayobami Habeeb Oyeleye.

As gathered, they were arrested during a raid on their hideout by the anti-graft agency and the raid was reported to have been aided after receiving credible information from concerned residents of their community.

Disclosed through a statement, on Sunday, on their social media handle, the suspects were arrested on Friday at Victoria Crest Estate III, Gate II, Augusta Amadi Street, Off Orchid Road, Lekki, Lagos, following intelligence reports received by the Commission.

According to the agency, recovered items from the young entrepreneurs during the operation by its personnel include cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and charms.

