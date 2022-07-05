Report on Interest
Metro

EFCC arrests 18 Abuja young men for cybercrime

By Esther Kalu

By Esther Kalu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested no fewer than 18 Abuja young men for cybercrime and other criminal activities.

The suspects were said to have included: ThankGod Oche, Joshua Olohja, Adamu Abdulkadir, David Bidemi, Emmanuel Avoh, Micheal Oche, Francis Abbah, Kayode Itodo, Shedrack Chibuike, Okeowo Elijah.

Others were: Victor Emmanuel, Emmanuel Edache, Abah Theophilus, Sunday Agidani, Elijah Adamu, Emmanuel Ahme, Moses Agada and Adacole Michel.

As disclosed through the social media handle of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday, the suspects were arrested on July 4, 2022 at Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

Items said to have been recovered from the suspects include: a Lexus car, laptop computers, and mobile phones.

Esther Kalu 863 posts 0 comments

Esther Kalu is a metro journalist with The Guild Press Limited.

