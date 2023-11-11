Report on Interest
under logo

LASG seals 19 buildings on Banana Island, warns developers…

The Guild

JUST IN: Lagos police rescues three Akwa Ibom girls from…

The Guild

Exclusive: Lagos APC may automatically disqualify two-term…

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
MetroNewsPolitics

EFCC arrests 14 vote buyers, recovers over N11M during Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi polls

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested over 14 suspected vote buyers and recovered over N11 million from them during the gubernatorial polls in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states.

They were nabbed by the EFCC officials that patrolled many of the polling units during voting exercise for the governorship election in the three states, to prevent voter inducements and other electoral malpractices.

As gathered, a large number of the suspects were apprehended by the anti-graft agency officials in Adawari playgrounds, Otueke, the hometown of former president Goodluck Jonathan, in Bayelsa state.

The agency disclosed this through a short statement released on its official social media handles on Saturday after the voting exercise had been completed across the three states.
According to the statement, They were arrested on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in intelligence-driven operations that commenced several days before the ongoing governorship elections in the three states.

“Also, a total sum of N11,040, 000( Eleven Million, Forty Thousand Naira only) comprising N9,310,00( Nine Million, Three Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira) intercepted from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa and N1,730, 000( One Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira) intercepted from electoral fraud suspects across Imo State, were also recovered from them. 

 “Aside from that, two vehicles were intercepted from the suspects arrested for vote buying and they will be arraigned before court as soon as investigations are concluded”.

The Guild 10294 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: