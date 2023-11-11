EFCC arrests 14 vote buyers, recovers over N11M during Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi polls

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested over 14 suspected vote buyers and recovered over N11 million from them during the gubernatorial polls in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states.

They were nabbed by the EFCC officials that patrolled many of the polling units during voting exercise for the governorship election in the three states, to prevent voter inducements and other electoral malpractices.

As gathered, a large number of the suspects were apprehended by the anti-graft agency officials in Adawari playgrounds, Otueke, the hometown of former president Goodluck Jonathan, in Bayelsa state.

The agency disclosed this through a short statement released on its official social media handles on Saturday after the voting exercise had been completed across the three states.

According to the statement, They were arrested on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in intelligence-driven operations that commenced several days before the ongoing governorship elections in the three states.

“Also, a total sum of N11,040, 000( Eleven Million, Forty Thousand Naira only) comprising N9,310,00( Nine Million, Three Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira) intercepted from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa and N1,730, 000( One Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira) intercepted from electoral fraud suspects across Imo State, were also recovered from them.

“Aside from that, two vehicles were intercepted from the suspects arrested for vote buying and they will be arraigned before court as soon as investigations are concluded”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

