EFCC arrests 120 Lagos young businessmen link to internet fraud

No fewer than 120 internet fraudsters have been apprehended during various investigative operations by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for engaging in multiple illegal activities across Lagos State.

The suspected fraudsters were arrested after investigations revealed their involvement in several forms of cybercrime, including impersonating foreign nationals to defraud victims and engaging in online financial fraud.

The operation, which led to the arrest of 96 males and 25 females at various locations across the state, was carried out by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the anti-graft agency following a tip-off from residents and thorough surveillance.

Following an intense raid on hideouts where the suspects reportedly conducted their activities, the agency recovered valuable items, including 26 exotic cars, expensive jewelry, smartphones, laptops, and several incriminating documents.



In a statement issued on Monday, the EFCC noted that the suspects would be prosecuted according to the law upon the completion of investigations.

According to the statement, Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 120 suspected internet fraudsters, comprising 95 male and 25 female at various locations in Lagos.

“The suspects were arrested on Monday, May 19, 2025, following credible intelligence and thorough surveillance regarding their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

“Items recovered during the coordinated operation include 26 exotic cars and expensive jewelries, smartphones, laptops and several incriminating documents.

“The suspects are currently undergoing further investigation and will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.