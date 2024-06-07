26.8 C
Lagos
Friday, June 7, 2024
spot_img
National

EFCC arrests 11 illegal miners in Kwara

0
7

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested 11 persons for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The anti-corruption agency also impounded eight truckload of assorted minerals which the illegal miners were about to transport out of the state.

The suspects were Ibrahim Gambo, Hakeem Saka, Ahmad Muktar, Sulaiman Ibrahim, Ibrahim Muhammad, Jamiu Mustapha, Rabiu Musa, Aisha Muham, Abdulwasiu Hannafi, Qudus Olalere and Babatunde Hakeem.

The agency, in a statement released on Friday, disclosed that they were arrested upon credible intelligence at different locations in Ogbomosho, Oyo State and while conveying assorted solid minerals suspected to be marble stone, white powder, lithium, lepidolite to undisclosed destinations without lawful authority.

According to EFCC, the suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

Previous article
Lagos Govt. to setup health insurance dedicated radio station, others
Next article
JUST IN: Multichoice to give Nigerian one month free subscription

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.