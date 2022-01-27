EFCC arrest six internet fraudsters in Oyo, Ekiti

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested six internet fraudsters on charges bordering on fraudulent impersonation and internet related fraud across Oyo and Ekiti States.

The apprehended six suspects included: Ahmed Abiona, Owoade Elijah, Oriade Oluwatobiloba, DavidTaiwo, Usman Shehu, and Waris Adeyemo.

As disclosed by the anti-graft agency’s social media handle, five of the convicts were prosecuted before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Oshogbo, Osun State.

On the other hand, Taiwo popularly known as Jeff Wood was prosecuted before Justice Babs Kuewunmi of the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.