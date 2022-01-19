Report on Interest
EFCC arrest eight internet fraudsters in Benue

By Esther Kalu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has arrested eight alleged internet Fraudsters for their involvement in computer-related fraud in Markurdi, Benue’s capital. 

The suspects who were apprehended by the EFCC Makurdi Zonal Command include:  Okoha Charles, Chibuizor  Nnake, Emmanuela Eneokpe, Ushir John, Okoro Osaro, Ejiofor Chibuizor, Wandoo Baru and Tarbee Destines.

As disclosed by the anti-graft agency’s social media handle on Wednesday, stated that the suspects were arrested during an operation by operatives of the Commission where equipment used in perpetrating the fraud were recovered from them.
According to the EFCC, the arrested suspects would  be charged to Court for arraignment as soon as investigations were concluded on their fraudulent activities.
