EFCC arrest eight internet fraudsters in Benue

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has arrested eight alleged internet Fraudsters for their involvement in computer-related fraud in Markurdi, Benue’s capital.

The suspects who were apprehended by the EFCC Makurdi Zonal Command include: Okoha Charles, Chibuizor Nnake, Emmanuela Eneokpe, Ushir John, Okoro Osaro, Ejiofor Chibuizor, Wandoo Baru and Tarbee Destines.