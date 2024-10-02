EFCC Arrest 54 Edo, Adamawa youths link to cybercrimes

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has arrested 54 suspected internet fraudsters after carrying out operations in Adamawa and Rivers state.



The raid which was carried out across both states led to the arrest of 21 youths linked to cybercrimes in Madobo Adamawa University.



According to EFCC, investigations uncovered the suspects’ involvement in multiple cybercrime activities such as identity theft, online financial fraud, hacking, and other illegal activities.



During the raid, EFCC agents seized laptops, cars, and mobile phones from the suspects, which they believed contained crucial evidence of their cybercrime activities.



The statement reads: “Operatives of the Gombe Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 21(twenty-one) suspected internet fraudsters in Yola, Adamawa state.”



“They were arrested on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at different locations around Modobo Adamawa University, Yola.”



“Items recovered at the points of arrest include 13 iPhones, 12 Android phones, one laptop, and one tablet phone. The suspects would soon be charged to court,” it said.



In a related development, 33 other internet fraudsters were also arrested in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.



It was gathered the suspects were apprehended in their hideout around Iwofe and Ogboro in Port Harcourt following a targeted operation in the vicinity.



In addition to the arrest, the agency also recovered various items which include boxes of fake United States Dollars, fake Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI stamps, Customs stamps, airport clearance stamps, and two cars among others.



According to the statement released through the commission’s social media handle on Wednesday, the suspects will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.