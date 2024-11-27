EFCC arraigns Yahaya Bello over allege N110bn

The former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the high court at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja, over allegedly misappropriating over N110 billion public funds during his administration.

Bello, who presented himself at the EFCC headquarters amid a court summons, issued after months of turning down invitations, yesterday, was arraigned on 16 counts of charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N110 billion.