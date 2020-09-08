EFCC arraigns Union bank ex-staff over N80m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned a Union Bank of Nigeria former staff, Kolapo Oduwole, before a High Court sitting in Katsina State over alleged involvement in an N80 million fraud in the state.

Oduwole was said to have allegedly forged signatures of the bank regional manager on three fixed deposits certificates and presented same to some customers and subsequently got the customers to fix their money in fixed deposit accounts controlled only by him.

During the court proceeding yesterday, the former bank staff was said to have been arraigned on a six-count charges bordering on theft and forgery.

One of the charges read that “ You Kolapo Oduwole on the 3rd March 2020 at Katsina, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court forged a certain document to wit: Re: Investment of (N80,000,000) Eighty Million Naira Only with intent to cause damage to one Abubakar Mohammed by making him believe that you had placed the money in a fixed deposit with Union Bank and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 340 and punishable under section 341 of the Penal Code Law of Katsina State 2019″.

The suspect, through a statement made available to The Guild by EFCC, pleaded not guilty to the charges, even after the anti-graft agency presented evidence showing that Oduwole allegedly transfer the money into various accounts to conduct his businesses after the money was fixed by the supposed customers.

After the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges, the prosecuting counsel, Aisha Tahar Habib, requested the court to pick a date for the commencement of trial.

Habib and the defence counsel, M.M Rimaye, further agreed that the court should remand Oduwole in the commission’s custody as he was still under investigation.

Justice Musa Danladi adjourned the matter till October 12 for the commencement of trial and remanded the defendant in EFCC.