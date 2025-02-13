EFCC arraigns Two Lagos business women over N56.3mln fraud

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has arraigned two female Lagosians before a Special Offence Court in Ikeja for luring one Patience Abel into investing N56.3 million in a non-existent business.

The defendants, Jennifer Kelechi and Goodnews Amah were prosecuted after conspiring and obtaining the huge amount and property from Abel under the false pretence of investment in a supplement business and supply from a hospital in Uganda.

During the hearing, which was presided over by Justice R.A Oshodi, yesterday, the duo faced a five-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, stealing, forgery and obtaining by false pretence.

One of the charges reads: “Ezeagu Jennifer Kelechi, Goodnews Onyii Amah, and Nigel Odinaka Vitalis (at large), between 11th May 2024 to 13th June 2024, in Lagos conspired amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit; obtaining by false pretence the sum of N5.35 million, property of Patience Abel under the false pretence of investment in supplement business and supply from a hospital in Uganda, which representation you knew to be false”

Another reads: “Ezeagu Jennifer Kelechi, Goodnews Onyii Amah and Nigel Odinaka Vitalis (at large), between 11th May 2024 to 13th June 2024, in Lagos conspired amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit; stealing the sum of N56.35 million, property of Patience Abel”.

After hearing the five-count charges, both women pleaded not guilty to the crimes prompting the prosecutor to present the witness who narrated how she was duped.

Led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, S.I. Suleiman, the witness, explained how she met kelechi, who convinced her to invest in a supplement business. “I met the first defendant sometime in May 2024 when I bought supplements from her, and she talked me into investing in the supplement business and I knew of few people that were doing it with her.

“When she started talking to me about the investment, I did not have money, but I had some money in my possession which belonged to my sister, so I decided that instead of the money to lay there in the bank, I should invest it in her business, but I never had any idea that she was a fraudster.

“She told me that she had supplies from a hospital in Uganda, and we made the necessary documentation I first gave her N3 million and after three days, I gave another N5 million and after that was N48,350,000.00.

“Only for her to come up with some funny stories that her uncle was expecting $40 million USD and that they needed $30,000 USD to clear the money, and at that point, I knew it was fraud. I had to open up to my sister, who wrote the petition to the EFCC and we played along with them because she claimed to be a pharmacist. The total amount I invested was N56,350,000 and to be paid back N74,750,000.00 in three weeks as soon as the medications arrived in Nigeria,” she said.

After the presentation of evidence, the defence counsel, Franca Umeri, and A.U. Enwerum, respectively prayed to the court to admit their clients to bail and for an adjournment for the cross-examination of the witness.

However, this plea was objected to by the prosecution counsel on the ground that the witness resided out of the jurisdiction of the court and also based on the fact that the second prosecution witness was available in court and would be presented for testimony.

Justice Oshodi admitted the first defendant to bail in the sum of N25 million with two sureties in like sum and refused bail to the second defendant. Furthermore, he adjourned the case till February 14, for continuation of trial.