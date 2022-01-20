EFCC arraigns two fraudsters in Benue

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arraigned two fraudsters Francis Orterse and Tertsea Kema on separate charges bordering on fraud before Justice A. I. Ityonyiman of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi.

The suspects were said to have been arraigned by the anti-graft body on separate counts of dishonestly obtaining and forging documents purportedly from the Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) which induced members of the public to purchase the fake receipts.

As disclosed through the agency’s social media handle, both defendants, who were arraigned on Thursday was said to have pleaded “not guilty” to their separate charges when it was read to them in the language that they could understand.

During the trial, the prosecution counsel George Yakua was said to have prayed the court for a date to commence trial while the counsel to the defendants, Fanen Anum prayed the court to admit his clients to bail on liberal terms.

Delivering judgement, Justice Ityonyiman was said to have granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with one surety in like sum and adjourned till the case to March 3, 2022 for trial to commence.

According to the judge, the charge read: “That you Francis Ortese sometime in April, 2021, in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did dishonestly make fa lse documents purporting same to have emanated from the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) system platform powered by Fred Oluka which you knew was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 364 and punishable under section 365 of the penal Code Cap. 124 (Revised Edition) Laws of Benue State 2004”.

“That you Tertsea Kema sometime in April, 2021, in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did dishonestly make false documents purporting same to have emanated from the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) system platform powered by Fred Oluka which you knew was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 364 and punishable under section 365 of the penal Code Cap. 124 (Revised Edition) Laws of Benue State 2004”.

