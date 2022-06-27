EFCC arraigns three Oyo young businessmen link to N17.2m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arraigned three Oyo young businessmen Olashoju Abiodun, Eniatimo Samson and Olaniran Abiodun before a Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State over N17.2 million fraud.

The suspect were said to have been arrested on Friday, June 24, 2022 for internet-related fraud by the anti-graft agency.

As disclosed on the social media handle of the anti-graft agency, the convicts were said to have been arraigned on separate one count charges each for offences relating to cyber-fraud.

According to the EFCC, the convicts would be duely prosecuted to serve as a deterrent for other offenders.

