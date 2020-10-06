EFCC arraigns Oyo man over internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned a suspected internet fraudster before the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, the state’s capital, over his alleged involvement in an internet scam.

The suspect identified as Henry Oluwatoyin was arraigned before Justice Iyabo Yerima on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence and possession of documents containing false pretence.

“That you Oluwatoyin Henry sometime in 2019 at Ogbomoso within the Judicial Division of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of One Thousand, Two Hundred United States of America Dollars ($1,200 USD) from one Betty Mosley when you falsely pretended that you are a female citizen of United States of America by name Amanda, which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence,” the charge read.

During the hearing, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him, adding that the allegations leveled against him were false.

The Defense Counsel, Samuel Olagoke, informed the court that he had filed a bail application on behalf of the defendant and prayed that the court grants his bail process.

On his part, the EFCC counsel, Sanusi Galadanchi, prayed the court grant an order to remand the suspect in custody pending such times trial would be concluded.

In her ruling, Justice Yerima granted Galadanchi prayers that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody and adjourned the case till October 19, 2020, for hearing and determination of the bail application.