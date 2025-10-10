EFCC arraigns NSITF ex-boss over N1bn fraud allegation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a former board chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ngozi Olejeme, before a Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, over alleged N1 billion fraud.

Olejeme was arraigned by the anti-graft agency before Justice Emeka Nwite after alleging that its investigations revealed that the NSITF former boss used her ex-office to perpetrate the act.

EFCC arraigned Olejeme on 8-count charges bordering on converting, transferring, procuring, and taking possession of proceeds of unlawful activity to the tune of N1 billion.

In the statement released by the EFCC on Friday, the agency noted that after the counts were read to her, she pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Following her stance, Justice Nwite adjourned the matter to November 17, 2025, and released her to the defendant’s counsel based on the existing bail approval.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Emenike Mgbemele asked the court for a trial date to call his 14 witnesses.

However, defense counsel, Emeka Ogbogulo, called the attention of the court to a bail application, praying the court to grant the defendant bail till the trial date.

The reads: “Count one of the charge reads “That you Mrs Ngozi Olejeme while being the Board Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) sometime in February 2012, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court indirectly converted the sum of N321,600 .000 (Three Hundred and Twenty One Million, Six Hundred Naira) paid into the Sterling Bank plc account of ADIN MILES INTERNATIONAL LTD in 9th of February 2012 knowing that the funds constituted proceeds of unlawful activity and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2) (b) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011(As amended by Act No.1 of 2012).

“Count 5 of the charge reads “That you Mrs Ngozi Olejeme while being the Board Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) on or about the 9th of February, 2012 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court procured Chuka C. Eze to convert the sum of $2,000,000 (Two Million Dollars) into Naira for payment to ADIN MILES INTERNATIONAL LTD when you knew that the said $2,000,000 constituted proceeds of unlawful activity and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18© and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended by Act No 1 of 2012).