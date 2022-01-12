EFCC arraigns Mompha over N32.9bn money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha and his comapny, Ismalob Global Investment Limited before Justice Mojisola at the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja on charges bordering on conspiracy and money laudering. Mompha, was said been arraigned for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, failed to disclose assets and property, possession of documents containing false pretence and use of property derived from an unlawful act a s disclosed by the agency on Wednesday.

Before his arraignment, The Guild had earlier reported that EFCC re-arrested and detained Dubai-based businessman, Ismailia Mustapha, popularly called Mompha, for allegedly laundering N32.9 billion.

EFCC said that the businessman was re-arrested for obtaining the funds through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime during his businesses.

As gathered, the anti-graft agency arrested Mompha on Monday for allegedly using his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, a Bureau de Change company with an account domiciled in Zenith Bank.

Mompha was alleged to have used his registered companies to receive illicit funds on behalf of cyber fraudsters from across the world in return for commissions.

Following his involvement, the anti-corruption agency has instituted a case against him with an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering.

Confirming his re-arrest to newsmen, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, titled, ‘EFCC re-arrests Mompha for alleged money laundering,’ said that Mompha would be charged to court soon.

The statement reads ”The account of one of his companies, Ismalob Global Investment Limited Bank, a Bureau de Change company, domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc, was allegedly used to launder funds derived from unlawful activities.

“Investigation has revealed a fraudulent transfer slip of $92, 412, 75 found in the suspect’s iPhone 8 device. He will soon be charged to court.”

It would be recalled that Mompha had earlier been arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on October 18, 2019, while boarding an Emirates Airline flight to Dubai, following a watchlist by the EFCC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

