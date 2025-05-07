EFCC arraigns Mercy Chinwo’s former manager over $397,106 forex fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned gospel music promoter and former manager of Mercy Chinwo, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, popularly known as EeZeeTee, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly engage in foreign exchange violations and money laundering totaling $397,106.

EeZeeTee, the CEO of EeZee Global Concepts, faces a seven-count amended charge bordering on unauthorized foreign exchange transactions and failure to report company earnings, replacing earlier allegations of misappropriating Chinwo’s funds.

According to the EFCC, in June 2023, EeZeeTee negotiated a $52,895 foreign exchange transaction with Mr. Oladotun Olaobaju Mureke without authorization from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), violating the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act. Additionally, he is accused of conducting a $70,000 FX transaction in March 2021 with Avalan Chetrase 1307 Company under similar unauthorized circumstances.

Further allegations include unlicensed FX dealings and failure to report company earnings between 2022 and 2024. During this period, EeZee Global Concepts Limited reportedly received $137,383 into its corporate account without the necessary disclosures to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML).

During the arraignment, EeZeeTee pleaded not guilty to all charges. The EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, Bilikisu Buhari-Bala, requested the court to remand the defendant in a correctional facility pending trial. However, defense counsel Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN) applied for bail, citing that EeZeeTee’s two children are ill and that he is the sole caregiver. Ojukwu also informed the court that parties are in discussions for an out-of-court resolution.

The EFCC opposed the bail application, noting a subsisting arrest warrant and alleging that the defendant had previously evaded service. Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke adjourned the ruling on the bail application to May 9, 2025, and released the defendant to his counsel in the interim.

Following the court proceedings, EFCC operatives attempted to re-arrest EeZeeTee at the courthouse entrance. However, the situation was defused by a senior EFCC official, allowing the defendant to leave peacefully.

The case continues to draw public attention, especially given EeZeeTee’s prominence in the gospel music industry and his previous association with Mercy Chinwo. The outcome of the bail hearing on May 9 is awaited with keen interest.