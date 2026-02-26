EFCC arraigns Lagos lawyer over $6.5m forgery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Directorate 2, has arraigned a lawyer, Olasubomi Osinusi, over an alleged $6,520,190 fraud.

The defendant was brought before a Special Offences Court on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony and fabricating evidence.

Osinusi was arraigned yesterday before Justice Mojisola Dada at the court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, where he was docked by the anti-graft agency for allegedly conspiring to commit felony and fabricating evidence in connection with the $6.52 million.

According to the EFCC, the charges stem from the alleged forgery of documents relating to the said sum, an offence said to contravene relevant provisions of the law.

The prosecution informed the court of its readiness to proceed with the matter in line with due process, while the defendant’s plea was taken.

Justice Dada thereafter adjourned the case for further proceedings.