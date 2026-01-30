EFCC arraigns Lagos businesswoman, two others over ₦247.5m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has brought Titilayo Funmilayo Eboh, widely regarded as an alleged serial fraudster with a history of similar cases, along with co-defendants Uchenna Ejindu and Salami Eneojo Stephen, before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on serious allegations of large-scale financial deception.

The trio faced an amended four-count charge that encompasses conspiracy to commit fraud, obtaining money under false pretenses, money laundering, and stealing, as the defendants pleaded not guilty to all accusations leveled against them by the anti-graft agency.

The arraignment occurred on Friday at the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, where Justice Ramon Oshodi presided over the proceedings initiated by the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 following thorough investigations into complaints of deceitful transactions.

Prosecutors alleged that the defendants conspired to defraud complainant Jude Nyemike Atoh of exactly ₦247,500,000, which they reportedly collected in cash under the false representation of providing the equivalent amount in United States dollars—an offer described by investigators as knowingly fraudulent and impossible to fulfill.

The EFCC further claimed that the accused persons unlawfully obtained the substantial sum by misleading the victim into believing a legitimate currency exchange or investment opportunity existed, only to divert the funds for their personal benefit without delivering on the promised services.

This recent case adds to Titilayo Eboh’s documented encounters with the commission in prior years involving forex scams, unauthorized banking activities, and multi-billion-naira investment frauds, underscoring persistent patterns of alleged economic crimes targeting unsuspecting individuals and businesses.

The court has yet to rule on bail applications or set a definite trial date, as proceedings continue to unfold in this high-profile matter aimed at recovering funds and holding the suspects accountable under relevant Nigerian laws.