EFCC arraigns Lagos businesswoman over N1.87bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Lagos has arraigned one Titilayo Eboh over accusations of stealing N1.8 billion.

The EFCC, while arraigning Enoh alongside a firm identified as Chayomi Aluminium Limited at the Ikeja Special Offences Court on a three-count charge bothering on stealing, disclosed that the suspect alongside three others still at large, defrauded the clamaits, Olamayowa Olabisi and Adekammi Adedire by falsely claiming to have United State’s Dollars to exchange at 420 per dollar.

Prosecuting Counsel, Nnaemeka Omenwa, at the court on Wednesday, said that the suspects, between December 2, 2020, and January 25, 2021, connived to commit the offence leading to charges of conspiracy and theft issued against them.

Omenwa requested a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant in custody pending trial while the defence counsel, Emefo Etudo prayed for an early hearing and multiple trial dates.

Presiding Judge, Mojisola Dada adjourned the bail application hearing to March 24 and fixed May 4, 2026, for the commencement of full trial proceedings in the matter.