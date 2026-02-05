EFCC arraigns Katsina varsity ex-VC, two others for N19.7M fraud

The Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a former Vice chancellor of the Federal University Dutsinma, Professor Armayau Bichi, before a High Court over alleged M19.7 million fraud.

Bichi was arraigned alongside two others, Lawal Mani and Aliyu Jari, before Justice Musa Abubakar of the Katsina State High Court on a five count charge bordering on bribery allegations.

During their arraignment on Thursday, it was gathered that Mani and Jari were alleged to have often receive the bribe proceeds for the former varsity boss.

The first defendant, Bichi allegedly obtained the bribes through the second and third defendants from the petitioners as a kickback for various contracts awarded to them by the Federal University Dutsinma during his tenure as Vice Chancellor of the Institution.

One of the charges read “That you Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi sometimes in July 2023 at Katsina within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, while being a public servant; Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsinma did obtain a bribe in the sum of N5 million from one Theophilus llechukwu of Goezek International Agency Nigeria Limited as a reward for the award of contracts for the supply of medical equipment and furnishing of Laboratory at the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State, the money which you caused to be paid into the Access Bank account number 152610172 belonging to Aliyu Lawal Jari and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 79 (a). (b) & (i) of the Penal Code Law of Katsina State, 2021.

After the counts were read to the defendants in the languages they understood, they pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

In view of their pleas, counsel to the prosecution, Salihu Sani, prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution to assemble witnesses and prove their case.

The defence counsel, A. L Yusuf and Raphael Henry each moved a bail application praying the court to admit their clients to bail.

Consequently, Justice Abubabakar granted each defendant bail in the sum of N5 million and one surety in like sum.

He subsequently adjourned the matter to March 12, 2026 for the commencement of trial.