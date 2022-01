The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arraigned a business woman, Wasila Ibrahim and her company, Najaatu Petroleum Limited, before Justice Mohammed Nasir Yunusa at the Federal High Court, Kano over a N32 million naira oil scam.

Ibrahim, who faced trial on a 10-count charge was arraigned for money laundering and tax evasion after a complainant, who was not identified alleged that sometime in 2020 the defendant approached him with a business proposal for the supply of Diesel and Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to a company known as Lee Group, noting that the defendant collected the said sum from him and his family members to execute the business but diverted the money for her personal use.

As disclosed through the agency’s social media handle on Thursday, when the complainant requested for a refund of the money, the defendant claimed that she gave the money to one Alhaji Lawan who had absconded and could not be reached via every means possible to her.

Meanwhile, in the course of investigation, EFCC stated that it was discovered that there was no evidence to show that the defendant invested the said money, adding that her company, Najaatu Petroleum Limited had evaded tax payment from January 2013 to 2020.

