EFCC arraigns Kaduna businessman for ₦1bn forex fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Nuhu Haruna, Managing Director of Maphutha Oil & Gas Limited, before the Kaduna State High Court on charges of foreign exchange fraud amounting to ₦1.02 billion.

Haruna was arraigned by the EFCC’s Kaduna Zonal Directorate on a two-count charge of advance fee fraud and obtaining money under false pretences.

The businessman is accused of obtaining money from a businessman under the false claim of providing foreign currency equivalents.

According to court documents, the defendant allegedly obtained ₦782.3 million from the victim, Sheriff Shanono, in December 2023, and another ₦125 million in January 2024, under the guise of providing their dollar equivalents.

The EFCC said Haruna’s claims were false and contravened Section 1(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006, punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

The anti-graft agency informed the court that the alleged transactions followed a petition from Shanono, who claimed he was introduced to the defendant late last year.

The petitioner alleged that Haruna promised to deliver $1 million in two instalments, $600,000 and $400,000, after receiving a naira payment of ₦1.02 billion.

He later discovered that the payment evidence provided by Haruna was fake and that no funds were deposited into his foreign account.

During the arraignment, which was presided over by Justice Darius Khobo on Wednesday, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him by the EFCC.

Following his plea, prosecution counsel M.E. Eimonye requested a trial date, while defence counsel M.T. Mohammed informed the court of a pending bail application on behalf of his client.

Justice Khobo adjourned the matter to November 19, 2025, for the hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional Centre pending the court’s decision.