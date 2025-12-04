EFCC arraigns Gombe Magistrate for collecting bribe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a magistrate, Mohammed Kumo, before Justice H.H. Kereng of the Gombe HighCourtt for collecting bribe to deliver judgement to favour a party to a suit.

Kumo was arraigned on three count- charges bordering on extortion and bribery by the Gombe Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.

Count one of the charges reads: “That you Mohammed Suleiman Kumo being a Magistrate at Chief Magistrate Court did receive for yourself monetary benefits of One Million Naira through Zenith Bank Account Number 2273938871 belonging to one Adamu Ahmed ,a Registrar in your court thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 10(a)(i)(ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Count 3 of the charges reads: “That you Mohammed Suleiman Kumo being a Magistrate at Chief Magistrate Court Pantami, in such capacity, on or about the 11th day of November 2024 in Gombe State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court ,did receive for yourself monetary benefit of Four hundred Thousand Naira (N400,000) through your Zenith Bank Account Number 2273938871 belonging to one Adamu Ahmed , a Registrar in your court thereby committed an offence contrary to an punishable under Section 10(a)(i)(ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges prompting the prosecution counsel , Abubakar Aliyu to ask the court for a trial date and to remand the defendant in Gombe State Correctional Centre but counsel to the defendant, Adamu Bawa, moved a motion for bail which was vehemently opposed by the prosecution on point of law.

Kereng, having heard both prosecution and defence counsel said, “having recognized that the defendant was granted administrative bail by the EFCC and came to court from home and based on that, I grant the defendant bail in the interim pending the ruling on his bail application”.

The judge therefore adjourned the case to January13 and 14, 2026 for ruling on bail application and hearing of the case.