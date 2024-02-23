The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed, before a Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital, for allegedly misappropriating N10BN billion under his administration.

Ahmed was taken by the anti-graft agency and was being quizzed over the N10 billion transactions and others he approved while serving as governor of the state.

However, journalists were barred from covering the arraignment of the former governor on Friday after they were denied entry into the court premises.

The arraignment came barely four days after his arrest by the anti-graft agency for investigation on the activities that occurred under his administration between May 2011 and May 2019 before he handed over to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

He was once quizzed in May 2021 by a crack team of operatives at the EFCC headquarters in the Jabi area of Abuja, the nation’s capital, in connection with the alleged diversion of funds to the tune of over N9 billion from the coffers of the Kwara State Government.

The money was alleged to have been diverted during Ahmed’s tenure as governor of the state, and when he served as the Commissioner for Finance in the administration of ex-Governor Bukola Saraki.

On Wednesday, a number of PDP members demonstrated against the EFCC’s decision to keep him in custody for longer than 48 hours.

Ahmed served as the governor of Kwara state between 2011 and 2019.

He was first invited by the EFCC in 2021 before his latest invitation.