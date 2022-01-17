Report on Interest
EFCC arraigns Delta female lawyer over N105m money laundering

By Esther Kalu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arraigned a female lawyer, Anumati Ojevwe  over 105 million naira money laundering  before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State.
Ojevwe, who was arraigned on a 14-count charge for money laundering before the judge was said to have allegedly received the said sum from a company, SA-FX Global investment.

 

The defendant was said to have pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to her in the language that she could understand.

Meanwhile, the prosecution counsel, K.Y. Bello, was said to have prayed the court to fix a date for trial and to remand the defendant at a correctional facility, frustrating efforts by the defence counsel to secure bail for his client orally.

Justice Abang thereafter ordered the defence counsel to file a formal bail application and adjourned the matter until January 31, 2022 for hearing, adding that the defendant be remanded at the Correctional Centre, Sapele, Delta State.

One of the charges reads:  “That you Anumati Stella Ojevwe (f) on or about the 27th day of October, 2020 at Delta State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court directly took possession or control of the sum of N20,000,000 deposited by a cheque number 00000064 belonging to SA-FX Global into your bank account number 2150009622 domiciled in Ecobank which funds you knew or reasonably ought to have known forms part of unlawful act of Smart Alban Ike to wit: obtaining by false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering ( Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended in 2012) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”

