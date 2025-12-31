EFCC arraigns Bauchi Finance Commissioner, others over terrorism financing

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled January 5, 2026, to deliver his ruling on the bail applications of Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Yakubu Adamu, along with Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose, and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed, who were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges of terrorism financing and money laundering.

The four defendants are facing a ten-count charge involving conspiracy, conversion of public funds, and alleged terrorism financing, which is said to contravene Sections 2(1) and 19(1)(d), and is punishable under Section 19(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

During proceedings, prosecution counsel Samuel Chime informed the court that the matter was slated for arraignment and requested that the charges be formally read to the defendants. “We have a ten-count charge dated 30 December 2025 and filed on the same day,” he said.

One of the counts read, “That you, Yakubu Adamu (being Commissioner for Finance, Bauchi State Government), sometime in the year 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did receive cash payments in the sum of Six Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars (USD 6,950,000) otherwise than through a financial institution, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2(1) and Section 19(1)(d), and punishable under Section 19(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

Another count stated, “That you, Yakubu Adamu (being Commissioner for Finance, Bauchi State Government), Sirajo Jaja (being Accountant-General of Bauchi State, now at large), Samaila Irmiya Liman (now at large), Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose, and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed (all being civil servants and signatories to Bauchi State Government accounts and/or payment instruments), sometime between January 2024 and May 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did conspire to provide funds in the aggregate sum of about Two Million, Three Hundred Thousand United States Dollars (USD 2,300,000) in cash for the benefit of Bello Bodejo and persons associated with him, pursuant to approvals granted by the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed, having reasonable grounds to believe that the said funds would be used, in whole or in part, to finance a terrorist or terrorist group, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(1) and punishable under Section 21(2)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” when the charges were read to them, prompting prosecution counsel Samuel Chime to request a trial date.

“We will be asking for a date to enable us to open our case,” Chime said.

However, counsel for the defendants informed the court that separate bail applications had been filed on behalf of all the defendants.

Responding, the prosecution counsel confirmed receipt of the bail applications, saying “We have been served. We filed a joint counter-affidavit yesterday, my lord, 30 December 2025.”

After listening to submissions from both parties, Justice Nwite adjourned the matter to January 5, 2026, for ruling on the bail applications, and ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the court’s decision.