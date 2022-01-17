Report on Interest
EFCC arraigns 45-yrs old businessman for fraud

By Esther Kalu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arraigned a 45-year-old businessman, Yunusa Abdullahi before Justice A.H Musa of the FCT High Court for allegedly issuing two duo cheque fraudulently.

Abdullahi, was said to have issued two cheques worth 20 million naira in a bid to pay back a loan but they were forged and on cashing them, they were returned unpaid.

He was arraigned by EFCC Abuja Zonal Command on Thursday, on a two count charge for allegedly issuing two cheques of N10m each in favour of Sani  Gangas as repayment of a debt which were both returned unpaid.

