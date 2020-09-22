EFCC arraigns fake Army Lieutenant over alleged multiple frauds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe Zonal Office has concluded plans to arraign fake Army Lieutenant, Eze Ugochukwu, to court for allegedly defrauding members of the public

It was gathered that the suspect was a student of Computer Science, Bauchi State Polytechnic, was arrested by officers of the 33 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Shadawanka Barracks, for defrauding members of the public by posing as a Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army.

His arrest was occasioned following a complaint lodged by one Dorcas Oni, that the suspect presented himself to her as a lieutenant in Nigerian Army and told her that he would assist her in securing admission for her son into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA, for which he made her transfer the sum of N400, 000.00 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira) to his account.

Ugochukwu, an indigene of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, was discovered to have defrauded some other victims to the tune of N1, 455,000.00 (One Million, Four Hundred and Fifty-Five Thousand Naira), using the same military bait.

In a statement made available on the commission’s official page, it revealed that all the proceeds of crime were paid into the suspect’s two bank accounts domiciled in FCMB and STANBIC IBTC, between December 2019 and July 2020.

It further stated that the suspect succeeded in making his victims believe he was a military officer by photo-shopping military officers’ uniforms and superimposing the image of his face on them, complementing the fraud by attaching his name tag on the uniforms.

He was also discovered to have forged military documents that he passed off to his victims as genuine in a bid to convince them that he would secure NDA admission for them.