EFCC appeals judgement ordering release of seized properties

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a Notice of Appeal challenging the Federal High Court’s October 31, 2025, judgment that ordered the immediate release of 27 properties seized from a former senior official of the Federal Ministry of Works, James Okwete, and his company, Jamec West Africa Limited.

The appeal, lodged on December 1 at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, also seeks an order staying the execution of Justice Joyce Abdulmalik’s ruling pending the hearing and determination of the substantive appeal.

Justice Abdulmalik had vacated an interim forfeiture order previously granted to the EFCC on March 13, 2025, and directed the commission to return the properties and their title documents to Okwete, his firm, and another claimant, Mrs. Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo.

The anti-graft agency, represented by Abba Mohammed, SAN, expressed dissatisfaction with the trial court’s decision in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025, delivered on October 31, 2025.

He argued that the properties were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities linked to Okwete’s tenure at the Ministry of Works.

“An order of this Honourable Court staying execution of the judgment delivered on the 31st day of October 2025, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed on the 1st day of December 2025 against the judgment; and for such other further orders as the Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances,” he pleaded.

Meanwhile, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said in a statement on Thursday that the matter is awaiting hearing at the Court of Appeal.