EFCC advocates women participation in anti-corruption fight

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has urged increased participation of women in the ongoing fight against corruption.

Olukoyede stressed that the success of the anti-graft campaign depends largely on the involvement of mothers and women in shaping societal values.

The anti-graft boss made the call in Abuja, during the “You Against Crime Festival” organised by You Against Crime International (YACI).

He was represented at the event by the Head of the Commission’s Enlightenment and Reorientation Unit, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE II Aisha Muhammed.

According to him, mothers and women remain key stakeholders in the drive to eradicate cybercrime and other corrupt practices, stressing that their influence on parenting and community values makes them indispensable allies in the campaign.

“Mothers and women play crucial roles in everything we do, and they can do the same in the fight against corruption and cybercrime. We must take it back to parenting. The EFCC has Integrity Clubs in primary and secondary schools, as well as Zero Tolerance Clubs in tertiary institutions, all to catch them young,” he said.

He further explained that the Commission created Women Against Corruption as a platform to mobilise mothers across the country to help instill discipline, integrity, and accountability in their families and communities.

“Parenting is the most important part of our culture. Parents should ask questions, know their children’s friends, and keep an eye on them. Don’t leave your children to society,” he added.

The President of YACI and organiser of the event, Tayo Florunsho, explained that the festival was designed to foster collaboration in tackling societal crimes by engaging students, youths, and community leaders in dialogue.

“We are here to collectively work together to see how students and youths can add value to the work of security agencies. We can’t do it alone. The goal is to find solutions, not just complain,” he said, calling on stakeholders to join forces with security agencies in curbing corruption and financial crimes.

Also speaking, the Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Adebayo Benjamin Laniyi, underscored the need for collective action. She stressed that fighting financial crimes required synergy among government agencies, civil society groups, and individuals.