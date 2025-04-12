Eedris Abdulkareem rejects ₦200M bribe to criticize Tinubu’s policies

Veteran Nigerian rapper and activist, Eedris Abdulkareem, has alleged that he rejected an offered of ₦200 million bribe to persist in producing music that criticizes President Bola Tinubu.

This revelation comes amid the controversy surrounding his latest song, “Tell Your Papa,” which has been banned from Nigerian airwaves by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for allegedly violating public decency standards.

In the new album, Abdulkareem faulted the president’s son, Seyi, who praised his father as Nigeria’s greatest leader, describing such attribution as wrong and doesn’t justify the current state of the country.

The song critiques Tinubu’s policies, particularly the removal of petroleum subsidies, which Abdulkareem argues have led to widespread hardship and economic instability in the country. Despite the NBC’s ban, the track has gained significant traction on social media platforms.

Abdulkareem has a history of using his music to address political and social issues in Nigeria. His 2004 hit “Jaga Jaga” was also banned for its critical stance against the government at the time. In his recent works, including the song “Emi Lokan,” he has continued to call out political leaders and religious figures for their roles in the nation’s challenges.

The artist’s allegations of a bribe offer have sparked discussions about the lengths to which individuals or groups might go to influence public opinion through art and media.

While Abdulkareem has not disclosed who made the alleged offer, his claims highlight the ongoing tensions between artists and political figures in Nigeria.

As debates over freedom of expression and censorship continue, Abdulkareem’s stance underscores the role of artists in shaping political discourse and advocating for societal change.