Edo youths kill 16 Hausa travelers over link to kidnapping

At least 16 travelers from Northern Nigeria have been confirmed dead after being set ablaze over alleged kidnapping by youths from Udune Efandion, Uromi axis of Edo State.

The victims, mostly hunters, were said to have left Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, enroute Kano State for the Eid celebration when local vigilantes and members of the Edo State Security Corps stopped their vehicle for a search.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the deceased hunters’ vehicle, Dangote truck, was stopped around 1:30 p.m yesterday for interrogation and minutes after, a mob took matters into their own hands, lynching the travelers for allegedly engaging in kidnapping.

They added that the victims were carrying hunting rifles commonly used in Northern Nigeria, which led to suspicion by the mob that they were in the state to kidnap their families.

As gathered, the vigilantes, rather than hand the victims over to the Nigerian Police, allegedly raised alarm that the deceased northerners were kidnappers who have been terrorizing the state over the years.

It was learnt that the allegation spread, with youths storming the scene to launch an attack that left 16 hunters dead on the spot.

Aside from that, the irate youths set their truck ablaze after they had forcefully brought them out from the vehicle to kill.

According to them, security personnel arrived after receiving a distress call but were too late to stop the killings.

However, four survivors were rescued and taken to His Grace Hospital in Uromi for urgent medical care.

Authorities have arrested five suspects linked to the attack, while the Hausa community in Uromi has held a peace meeting to prevent further violence.

Edo State Police Command spokesperson, Moses Yamu, stated that he was still gathering details and would provide an official statement once he had verified the facts.