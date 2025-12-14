Edo youngboy dies after father’s severe torture

A 49-year-old man who resides in Edo State has been apprehended by the Nigerian Police for allegedly killing his 15-year-old son in Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was nabbed after he allegedly buried the body within their family compound in Uhe Community to cover up the offence perpetrated.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, noting that the incident occurred on December 5.

She said the body was later exhumed for further investigation after the suspect’s mother, who is also the grandmother of the deceased, provided useful information to the police.

The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 49-year-old man for the alleged murder of his 15-year-old son and the subsequent secret burial of the corpse within their family compound at Uhe Community, Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

“On the 6th of December, 2025, acting on credible information, operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer proceeded to the scene, where the information was confirmed.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect assaulted his son with a stick on Friday, December 5, 2025, at about 7:00 p.m., leading to the boy’s death.

“The suspect further dug a grave within the compound and buried the corpse. The deceased’s grandmother, as well as the suspect’s mother, an 82-year-old woman who resides in the same house, provided useful information to the police.

“Following due administrative procedures, the grave was exhumed, photographs were taken, and the stick allegedly used in committing the offence was recovered as an exhibit. The suspect has been arrested and is currently in custody, while the investigation is ongoing.”

The Edo Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, directed that the case be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation and prosecution.

He warned against all forms of violence and urged residents to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

The police command added that it has intensified efforts to curb crime in the state, including the arrest and prosecution of several suspects in recent times.

It also recently launched a community safety partnership initiative to strengthen collaboration between the police and the public