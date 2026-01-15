Edo student protesters regain freedom after days in detention

Students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, who were previously arrested and remanded over a protest that turned violent, have been released from the Ubiaja Correctional Centre along with other detainees.

The students were among 52 individuals charged with malicious damage and armed robbery after a peaceful demonstration against rising insecurity in Ekpoma was hijacked by hoodlums. During the unrest, traders were attacked, roads blocked, and tyres set on fire scenes that went viral on social media.

The release was confirmed on Thursday by Patrick Ebojele, Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, who met with the freed students and other affected parties during a stakeholders’ engagement at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Benin.

Governor Okpebholo expressed regret over the violence, noting his administration’s commitment to reviving and developing AAU. “I was deeply pained when I saw what was happening in my place. The day I was sworn in, I said I was going to revive Ambrose Alli University,” he said, highlighting efforts to increase the university’s subvention from ₦41 million to ₦500 million and address ₦41 billion in outstanding staff salaries.

The governor also urged students to avoid being manipulated by criminal elements and to focus on their studies. “Somebody said he is a student, and he protests. What are you protesting for? Don’t allow yourself to be used. Read your books so that you can be like us,” he cautioned.

Okpebholo acknowledged the security challenges in Ekpoma and across the country, stressing that many criminal acts in the area were carried out by locals. He condemned attacks on shops and looting, assuring that perpetrators would not find safe haven in Edo State. Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, and other officials praised the governor for prioritizing dialogue and peace over force.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa, Chief of Staff Gani Audu, the Minister of Youth, and the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Youth Engagement, among other top government officials.